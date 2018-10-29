Former Olympic gymnast, Las Vegan, suing USA gymnastics

Former USA Olympic gymnast Tasha Schwikert and her sister, former USA gymnastics national team member Jordan Schwikert, are announced Monday they are suing USA Gymnastics for its “toxic culture.”

Both women are Las Vegas residents and trained in southern Nevada. Tasha won a bronze medal in the 2000 Olympics and several national gymnastics championships and Jordan competed as part of the USA national team and is now a gymnastics coach in Las Vegas.

Both are suing USA Gymnastics and Larry Nassar. They say, not only were they sexually abused, but the organization breeds a culture of sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

They say there is overtraining, eating disorders, serious injuries and a fear of speaking up.