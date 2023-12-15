LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Nye County sheriff has died, the department said via social media.

According to a Facebook post from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, officials were told Friday morning that former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly had passed away.

Officials said that Wehrly, who lived in Nye County for decades, served as sheriff from 2014 to 2022.

Employees were given authorization to shroud their badges by Nye Couldy Sheriff Joe McGill, an honor “given out of respect for her years of service to the community.”

Commenters shared their thoughts on Wehrly’s passing on social media.

“Thank you so much for your Service and Dedication. You will never be forgotten for your love of this community,” said Mary Williams in a comment.

“We always liked her and she was such a nice person,” said Cra Hazz. “Prayers to her family through this difficult time.”

Funeral services for Wehrly were not finalized as of Friday afternoon.