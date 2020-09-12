Former NLVPD officer arrested, faces several charges for alleged actions during arrest

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former North Las Vegas Police officer Spencer Kinney has been arrested and faces several charges after an internal investigation into his alleged actions during an arrest. The charges are as follows:

Battery with substantial bodily harm

Oppression under color of office

False report by public officer

According to a statement from a City of North Las Vegas spokesperson, Kinney resigned from the department on June 24 before the investigation concluded. Before he resigned, two fellow officers expressed their concerns about his actions during the incident to a supervisor in accordance with department policy and procedure.

The investigation stemmed from the belief Kinney may have used unnecessary force on a suspect. The suspect was being placed arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, mistreating a police animal, resisting a public office and obstructing.

“The North Las Vegas Police Department is committed to he Department denounces any use of excessive force. Kinney’s alleged actions are unacceptable and are contrary to how the NLVPD trains its officers,” the spokesman said.

The department recommended the charges Kinney faces to the Clark County District Attorney’s office.