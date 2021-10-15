Former NLV firefighter pleads guilty to reduced charge in wife’s overdose death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christopher Candito, the former North Las Vegas firefighter accused of providing the drugs that led to his wife’s overdose death, changed his plea on Friday, entering a guilty plea to an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Candito, appearing in Clark County District Court, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the case. He took a plea deal, as previously reported by our I-Team on Thursday.

The judge agreed to lower Candito’s bail to $75,000 despite prosecutors’ arguments.

Candito’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 10.

In July of this year, Henderson police arrested Candito, 34, in the February 2020 death of his wife, Tiffany Slatsky, 25. Investigators said Slatsky, the mother of a then-3-year-old boy, was found unresponsive at the couple’s Henderson apartment on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, following a party at a downtown Las Vegas hotel with several other firefighters.

Candito was also accused of trading drugs with other firefighters.

In a court filing this week, a public defender representing Candito said Slatsky took morphine tablets after experiencing stomach pain.

“Due to Mr. Candito’s training and experience as a firefighter/paramedic, he became concerned Ms. Slatsky was suffering from an overdose,” the filing said. “Ms. Slatsky refused to let Mr. Candito contact outside medical professionals, so he drove her to the fire station in North Las Vegas where he worked.”

As part of the plea deal, Candito will serve between one and four years in prison.

Slatsky’s parents said that their daughter married Candito in August 2019, about six months before her death.

Before the party in 2020, there were numerous text messages and Venmo transactions between Candito and another firefighter discussing the exchange of controlled substances such as oxycodone, oxycontin, an anabolic steroid called Trenbelone and morphine capsules, court documents said.