LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The National Hockey League are making plans to make the sport more inclusive.

The Golden Knights will be back in action Saturday night in Anaheim taking on the Ducks. The league is making efforts to integrate the sport, according to former player Darren Banks. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the goal of making the game more inclusive is driven by Banks.

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.