Former NFL player files lawsuit against Sheriff Lombardo, claims $500K bail is ‘unconstitutional’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former NFL player charged in the death of a 5-year-old has filed a lawsuit against sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Cierre Wood says the $500,000 bail he is being held on is unconstitutional. He is being held at the county jail. 

Wood filed handwritten paperwork this week. According to the lawsuit, Wood claims he has no means to post bail and requests it be lowered and he be given other options like house arrest.

Last spring, he and his girlfriend Amy Taylor were arrested in Taylor’s daughter’s death.

Wood claims there is little to no evidence to substantiate the charges against him.

