Former NFL Player DeAngelo Williams honors late mother by paying for more than 500 mammograms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Making a difference while honoring his late mother: That is what former NFL football player DeAngelo Williams has been doing. The former Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers player has sponsored well over 500 mammograms through his 53 Strong for Sandra foundation.
According to the foundation, this is a cause close to Williams’ heart because his mother Sandra died from breast cancer in 2006, and all four of her sisters died from the same disease — all before they turned 50.
53 Strong for Sandra is named for his mom Sandra who died from breast cancer when she was just 53 years old. Initially, the foundation’s campaign was just going to pay for 53 mammograms, but Williams has paid for more than 500, and he has no plans of stopping.
CBS News reported the foundation has expanded its screening events to more states and hopes to eventually hit all 50.