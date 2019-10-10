Former NFL Player DeAngelo Williams honors late mother by paying for more than 500 mammograms

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 27: DeAngelo Williams watches the fights during a UFC Fight Night event at Spectrum Center on January 27, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Making a difference while honoring his late mother: That is what former NFL football player DeAngelo Williams has been doing. The former Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers player has sponsored well over 500 mammograms through his 53 Strong for Sandra foundation.

According to the foundation, this is a cause close to Williams’ heart because his mother Sandra died from breast cancer in 2006, and all four of her sisters died from the same disease — all before they turned 50.

This is dedicated to my mom, my aunts & women everywhere affected by Breast Cancer. I love you. #WeAreInThisTogetherhttps://t.co/bAwaanlfzV — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) October 11, 2015

53 Strong for Sandra is named for his mom Sandra who died from breast cancer when she was just 53 years old. Initially, the foundation’s campaign was just going to pay for 53 mammograms, but Williams has paid for more than 500, and he has no plans of stopping.

CBS News reported the foundation has expanded its screening events to more states and hopes to eventually hit all 50.