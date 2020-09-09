Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice passes away

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas L. Steffen has passed away at the age of 90.

The Honorable Thomas Steffen died peacefully from natural causes on Sept. 1 in Hendersonville, Tenn., according to a news release Wednesday.

Steffen served on the Nevada Supreme Court for 15 years, from 1982 until his retirement in 1997.

Steffen attended law school at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and graduated with honors in 1964.

Before his appointment to the Nevada Supreme Court in 1982 by Gov. Robert List, Steffen had a successful law practice and was widely admired as one of the most effective lawyers in Nevada.

“I was sorry to read that former Chief Justice Thomas L. Steffen had passed. He was a dedicated public servant, whose judicial opinions materially contributed to the development of Nevada law,” said Chief Justice Kristina Pickering.

Because of the pandemic, a family-only graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Brigham City Cemetery in Utah.