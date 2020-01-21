Former Nevada Senator Allison Copening passes away

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada state senator Allison Copening passed away on Saturday after a “brief illness,” according to a spokesperson.

“Allison was a long-time advocate for organ donation and in death modeled what she preached in life,” said a press release. “She selflessly gave so that many others could live. This final act of generosity is symbolic of how Allison lived her life.”

The release also noted she passed away “surrounded by those that love her.”

Copening served the Nevada legislature as a representative of District 6 from 2008 to 2012.

She started her career in the broadcasting field at Channel 8.

KLAS 8 News Now released a statement Saturday after her family conveyed that she suffered a cardiac event, saying:

“Allison was a former co-worker and longtime friend to many here at Ch. 8. Allison worked here at the station in the 90’s, first as a production assistant and then as our Community Affairs Director. Our thoughts are with her family tonight.”

The press release gave details on a visitation and memorial service to be held later this week.

The visitation will be held at Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The address is 3975 South Durango Drive #104, Las Vegas.

Allison’s memorial service will be celebrated at Canyon Ridge Christian Church on Friday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. The address is 6200 West Lone Mountain road, Las Vegas.

Both the visitation and service will be open to the public.