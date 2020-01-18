Former Nevada senator Allison Copening hospitalized, in a coma

UPDATE: Family releases new information, statement on Allison Copening’s health

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas native and former senator for Nevada, Allison Copening, is reportedly in the hospital in a coma, according to her sister.

Copening’s sister, Gina, shared the message in a Facebook post after it was wrongly reported that Allison had died.

In the post, Gina clarified that Allison had a cardiac event and has since been in a coma.

“This has been a nightmare for me and the rest of our family. It has been a rollercoaster ride, which makes it difficult to convey information to all those who love her.”

Allison Copening served for the Nevada legislature from 2008 to 2012.

Copening began her career in the broadcasting field, working right here at KLAS 8 News Now.

Copening’s family is asking the public to respect their privacy while they are in the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.