LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas native and former senator for Nevada, Allison Copening, has died. Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeted his condolences on her passing Friday night.

So sad to hear of the passing of former Senator @AllisonCopening. May God bless your family, and may he receive your soul. — Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) January 18, 2020

Allison Copening served for the Nevada legislature from 2008 to 2012.

Copening’s Twitter account says she is the CEO and founder of Seasons Funeral Planning Services.

Copening began her career in the broadcasting field, working right here at KLAS 8 News Now.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.