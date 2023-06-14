LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lonnie Hammargren was a neurosurgeon, a former lieutenant governor, and a collector of everything from an Apollo space capsule to a casino roller coaster.

A family friend released the news of the 85-year-old’s death on Hammargren’s Facebook page late Tuesday evening.

Eccentric, interesting, and colorful were just some of the words used to describe Hammergren’s big personality.

Neurosurgeon Lonnie Hammargren moved to Las Vegas in 1971. (KLAS)

In recent decades, he was best known for his annual tradition of opening his home to the public every Nevada Day which falls on Halloween, Oct. 31 and allowing people to see his eclectic collection. The Hammagren home, near Flamingo and Sandhill roads, was actually three attached homes. The open house would attract thousands of visitors who wanted to see his trove of treasures.

Lonnie Hammargren’s home was filled with thousands of items he collected over the years. (KLAS)

He held his last open house in 2017 when his home went into foreclosure.

Aside from being a neurosurgeon, he was also on the board of regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education and then served as the 31st lieutenant governor of Nevada from 1995 to 1999.

No additional details about Hammargren’s death were released.