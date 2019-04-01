Former Nevada lawmaker accuses former VP Joe Biden of acting inappropriate

A former candidate for lieutenant governor in Nevada is speaking out against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrat Lucy Flores alleges that Joe Biden approached her suddenly from behind at a 2014 campaign event in Las Vegas and acted inappropriately.

“All of a sudden I feel hands on my shoulders and Vice President Joe Biden is behind me,” said Lucy Flores, former Nevada assemblywoman. “He like, smelled my hair and planted, leaned in further and planted this slow kiss on the top of my head.”

In a statement Sunday, Biden said:

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort and not once, never did I believe I acted inappropriately. We have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention And I will.”

Flores is a former supporter of Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign, and she attended a rally for candidate Beto O’Rourke over the weekend.

She said she wants voters to consider Biden’s behavior.

A second woman is also accusing Joe Biden of misconduct.