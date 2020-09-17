Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval selected as next president for University of Nevada, Reno

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNR announced Thursday that the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted to appoint former Nevada governor, Brian Sandoval, as the University’s 17th president.

The special Nevada System of Higher Education meeting was held Thursday, Sept. 17. The appointment makes Sandoval the first Hispanic and 17th president of the 146-year-old University.

He will start the position on Oct. 5, 2020.

Gov. Sandoval, who served as Nevada Governor for two terms from 2011-19, is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno where he received a bachelor’s degree in English. He received his J.D. from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

He has also served as district judge for the state of Nevada before being appointed the state’s first Hispanic federal judge. He also served as Nevada’s attorney general, was a member and chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, and served two terms as a State Assemblyman.