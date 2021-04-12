Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks arrested after family fight, shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada Assemblyman Steven Brooks is once again dealing with a legal issue. He was arrested on Easter Sunday after a shooting occurred in front of his northwest Las Vegas home.

According to the arrest report, a woman, whose name was not identified, said she went to Brooks’ home on Turtle River Avenue, off North Grand Canyon Drive, to pick up her child who had been at the home with the child’s father, Marquis Stallworth, Brooks’ stepson.

The woman, who took her own father and sister with her, told police she was upset because the child was supposed to be returned to her the day before.

When they arrived at the home around 5:30 p.m., an argument ensued between the two families. It turned physical and led to shots fired which resulted in several calls to 9-1-1.

The mother of the young child told police Steven (Brooks) “kicked her in the head behind her left ear, dazing her.” She said she was also punched twice by Stallworth.

According to the report, the woman, her sister and father got back into their vehicle and made an attempt to leave. As they were doing that, they told police, they saw a man, later identified as Richard Gaines holding up a handgun.

Steven Brooks (on the left) and Richard Gaines (on the right) are both facing charges related to an incident that occurred at Brooks’ northwest Las Vegas home on Easter Sunday.

“Several gunshots and the sound of rounds striking the vehicle,” is what the woman said she heard next, according to the report.

Brooks later told police the van was attempting to run over members of his family, the report said. However, police said the tire marks documented in photos did not ever make it onto the sidewalk or front yard where the people were standing.

A witness told police they observed Brooks outside after the shooting picking up what appeared to be spent cartridge cases and Gaines, the shooting suspect, left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

Gaines later contacted police and was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He’s facing three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest report said the casings that were found matched a gun belonging to him, and he was identified by witnesses at the scene as the shooter.

During a search of Brooks’ home, police located a 12-gauge shotgun. As a convicted felon, Brooks is prohibited from having a firearm. He is now facing a charge of owning/possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.

Brooks was expelled from the Nevada Legislature in 2013. His legal troubles started when he threatened to kill another Nevada lawmaker, was arrested for domestic battery and resisting arrest and was found to have a gun not registered to him. He was also arrested in California following a high-speed police chase and ended up serving time in prison.