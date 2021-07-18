Former NBA player hosts community food drive in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Athletes and non-profit organizations are teaming up to raise awareness about social justice.

Sunday morning, former NBA player Stephen Jackson hosted a community food donation event.

This campaign is traveling across the country, working not just to help pack and provide weeks of meal bags, but to discuss issues like food insecurity and racial justice.

“I want to continue to show other people and to be the face of all athletes and to be the face of equality to show people that not only when you’re black and proud that does not mean that you have to hate the next race,” said Jackson. “Black and proud means that you are unstoppable, that you can love everyone but still fight and do whatever you have to do, and nobody can stop you from reaching your goals and reaching your dreams.”

The group says that at each stop, they will provide approximately 1,200 families with boxes of fresh fruit, vegetables and pantry items.