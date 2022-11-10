LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman charged with the 2019 murder of a California doctor has accepted a plea deal that guarantees she will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to court documents.
Kelsey Turner took an Alford plea to second-degree murder, which means she isn’t pleading guilty but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict her.
Prosecutors say Turner and her boyfriend, Jon Kennison, beat psychiatrist 71-year-old Thomas Burchard to death and hid him in the trunk of a car left out in the desert near Lake Mead in March of 2019.
Police said Turner had a relationship with Burchard and he paid her rent.
Kennison was sentenced to 18 to 45 years in prison for his role in Burchard’s death. A roommate of the couple, Diana Nicole Pena, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder after the killing had her charge reduced from murder.