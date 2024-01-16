LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Lights soccer franchise has a new owner with a high-profile background in a different field.

Former MLB All-Star José Bautista has acquired the Las Vegas Lights FC. He bought the soccer team from Brett Lashbrook. The terms of the sale were not released.

The Lights who play at downtown Cashman Field, start their season on March 9 in Memphis and are back in Las Vegas one week later.

Bautista was a six-time All-Star who spent most of his 15 years in MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays.