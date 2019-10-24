Former MLB player Jose Canseco opens a car wash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco is starting a new venture in Las Vegas. Canseco announced that he will have a grand opening of his Showtime Car Wash on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.

Come out and support the grand opening of Jose Canseco’s Showtime Car Wash Oct 24th from 10-1pm. I’ll be there every Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/zrdFW1eKjO — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) October 9, 2019

As part of the event, Canseco will be recording his podcast, The Truth Hurts with Jose Canseco. Also, the former Bash Brother will be at Showtime Car Wash every Wednesday to sign autographs and record his weekly podcast.

So, as I’m preparing to leaving Las Vegas, I discover this exists? Of course, I had to get my car washed here. It was $20 for the “single,” which is a basic car wash. A “home run” is $50. No, Jose Canseco doesn’t wash the car personally for that price. pic.twitter.com/fx6pS8ndND — David Montero (@DaveMontero) October 13, 2019

Jose Canseco’s Showtime Car Wash has the cheapest gas in town!!! — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) October 9, 2019

“Looking at the 20-foot signs and highlights from my career make me miss my 80″s mullet,” said Canseco in a text to reporters

Nostalgia from Canseco’s long career will decorate the car wash for visitors to enjoy and reminisce over a player who was one of the most feared hitters in the game. Jose played 17 seasons in the major leagues. Throughout his career, he hit 462 home runs and made 7 all-star teams.

Jose Canseco’s Showtime Car Wash is a full-service car wash featuring a convenience store, gas station, DMV service, and windshield repair. Regular hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.