Former MLB player Jose Canseco opens a car wash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco is starting a new venture in Las Vegas. Canseco announced that he will have a grand opening of his Showtime Car Wash on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.
As part of the event, Canseco will be recording his podcast, The Truth Hurts with Jose Canseco. Also, the former Bash Brother will be at Showtime Car Wash every Wednesday to sign autographs and record his weekly podcast.
“Looking at the 20-foot signs and highlights from my career make me miss my 80″s mullet,” said Canseco in a text to reporters
Nostalgia from Canseco’s long career will decorate the car wash for visitors to enjoy and reminisce over a player who was one of the most feared hitters in the game. Jose played 17 seasons in the major leagues. Throughout his career, he hit 462 home runs and made 7 all-star teams.
Jose Canseco’s Showtime Car Wash is a full-service car wash featuring a convenience store, gas station, DMV service, and windshield repair. Regular hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.