Former military, national security leaders among 489 endorsing Biden

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and wildfires affecting western states, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A letter that carries 489 names of former officers, senior military personnel, ambassadors and senior national security officials shows strong bipartisan support for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The letter endorsing Biden cites the need for a president who understands that “the buck stops here,” according to a news release.

The endorsement letter, including the full list of signatories, can be found here: www.nationalsecurityleaders4biden.com

The letter describes “a time of nearly unprecedented crisis, with the nation facing the worst economic recession since the 1930s and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already taken over 200,000 Americans.”

Taking aim at a quote from President Donald Trump as the pandemic began, the letter says it is “unthinkable” that Biden “would ever utter the phrase ‘I don’t take responsibility at all.’ ”

The endorsement effort was led by retired Navy Rear Admiral Michael Smith, executive director of National Security Leaders for Biden. “We are proud that an accomplished, diverse and relevant group of women and men who have dedicated their careers – and sometimes risked their lives – in service of our nation are so eager to endorse Vice President Biden,” he said.

Trump lost support among many military and national security officials as he frequently criticized agencies and questioned the expertise of the departments in his own administration.