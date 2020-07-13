Former Metro officer with history of excessive force could be headed back to prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas police officer who became the first officer to be charged with a crime based on his body camera footage could be headed back to prison.

Richard Scavone, who now lives in New York, is accused of violating his probation. On Feb. 4, 2020, Scavone was arrested by New York police and charged with two counts of assault with intent to cause physical injury. According to court documents, Scavone, who worked as a security guard at a bar, punched a patron in the face causing serious injury that required a metal plate. He is also charged with twisting the arm of another patron causing injury.

It is also noted in the filings that Scavone hasn’t fully paid his fines, refused to do a video deposition and has a history of violence. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday to revoke his probation.

“As the Court is aware, Scavone has a documented history of excessive force. In the instant offense, while working as an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), Scavone used excessive force by throwing a handcuffed individual to the ground, grabbing this person’s neck area, and then slamming this person down on his patrol vehicle twice. Scavone’s personnel file with LVMPD also revealed numerous complaints lodged by citizens of excessive force used by Scavone.” Court petition for summons

Scavone was pleaded guilty to using excessive force while arresting a woman named Amanda Ortiz in 2015. His body camera video showed him hitting the woman and slamming her face into the hood of his patrol car.

Scavone was sentenced in Nov. 2018 to one year in prison at a federal facility in New Jersey to be followed by one year of probation.

Ortiz reached a $200,000 settlement with Metro Police in 2016.