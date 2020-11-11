Former Metro Assistant Sheriff reported missing, could be in emotional distress

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Assistant Sheriff Raymond Flynn is reported missing. Flynn, who was retired, worked under former Sheriff Doug Gillespie.

According to Metro Police, Flynn, 62, might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Flynn was last contacted on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. and last seen driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4-Runner with the personalized Battle Born license plate “RFJ3”. He was reported to be wearing a black button down shirt and dark-colored pants.

Police say Flynn is know to carry a firearm and he should not be approached.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or sees him is urged to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907. You can also email police at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.