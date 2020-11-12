Former Metro Assistant Sheriff found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Assistant Sheriff Raymond Flynn has been found dead. Flynn, who was retired, worked under former Sheriff Doug Gillespie was missing for two days before officers found his body in another jurisdiction.

Flynn was last contacted on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. and last seen driving a 2010 silver Toyota 4-Runner with the personalized Battle Born license plate “RJF3,” police said.

According to Metro Police, no foul play is suspected.

Mr. Flynn was an employee of LVMPD from June 1980 until his retirement in January 2013.