Former Marine pleads not guilty to impersonating federal officer; trial set Nov. 30

LAS VEGAS — A former U.S. Marine has pleaded not guilty in Las Vegas to a federal impersonation charge alleging he wore ballistic gear, carried a military-style rifle and stood with police officers during a racial justice protest in May.
Zachary Sanns was identified in a newspaper photo with a distinctive tattoo that prosecutors allege could leave the impression he was a Marine sniper and “affiliated with Nazi or racist groups and ideology.”
Sanns’ defense attorney declined Monday to comment about Friday’s not-guilty plea.
Sanns’ trial is set for Nov. 30 on a charge that could get him three years in prison.