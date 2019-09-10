Former LVCVA officials charged with theft, misconduct

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former leaders of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority now face felony theft charges. This case involves former CEO Rossi Ralenkotter and two other executives.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated the misuse of thousands of dollars worth of Southwest Airlines gift cards by LVCVA leaders. Ralenkotter is charged with one count of misconduct by a public official and one count of theft of more than $3,500. John Brigham Lawson and Cathy Tull also face similar charges.

Ralenkotter retired a year ago however he is still a paid consultant for the LVCVA.