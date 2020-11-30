Former LVCVA executive to pay nearly $14K fine for misuse of airline gift cards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Commission on Ethics approved an agreement that will result in Brig Lawson, a former executive with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, paying a nearly $14,000 fine for his “willful violation” of Nevada’s ethics laws.

Under the agreement, Lawson will pay nearly $13,881 in fines for improper acquisition and personal use of Southwest Airline gift cards belonging to the LVCVA. He is the last of the former LVCVA officials to pay ethics fines.

Lawson is still facing a criminal charge of theft and could get a plea deal in that case next month. Other executives charged in the case were able to do so.

According to the commission, Lawson, the former Director of Business Partnerships of the LVCVA, was fined $5,000 for the violation plus $8,881 which is twice the amount of gift cards he used for personal travel.

“The Commission hopes the severity of these sanctions will highlight the importance of the Ethics Law applicable to all public officers and employees and reflect the Commission’s commitment to the public to hold all public officers and employees accountable for conflicts between public duties and private interests.”

Chair Kim Wallin and Executive Director Yvonne Nevarez-Goodson encourage members of the public, including fellow public officers and employees, who may witness similar misconduct to file ethics complaints with the Commission for proper investigation and resolution. That can be done at this website.