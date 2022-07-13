LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has announced that former strip club property Crazy Horse Too is scheduled to be demolished.

The property, located at 2476 Industrial Road, had a demolition notice and order issued on June 30, weeks after the vacant building caught fire and was left heavily damaged.

“Code enforcement does have a current case open at 2476 Industrial Road,” a statement by the city read. “City staff are in the process of obtaining bids to demolish the buildings, bids are expected returned to the city next week. If the city ends up demolishing the property, the costs would be reimbursed to the city by the property owner.”

City Code Enforcement was at the property Monday and Tuesday this week to secure the building, the city said.

Several fires have been reported at the property this year. A fire started in the early morning of June 5 and tore through the roof of the building, causing it to collapse. The cause of the fire has not been identified, but officials had said in the aftermath that the damage may prompt them to tear the building down and put a new development in its place.

Fire at former strip club Crazy Horse Too on June 5, 2022. (KLAS)

On June 16, there was a minor fire in the building that was put out quickly. On June 25, a vacant warehouse located just next to the property also caught on fire at 2448 Industrial Rd.

On July 9, there was another reported fire at the property that was visible from the front and rear of the building, and the cause remains under investigation, according to the city.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

According to the city, property owners must secure vacant buildings. If a building is determined a public safety hazard and ownership is unresponsive to repair requests, the city can pull permits for demolition and bill the property owner.