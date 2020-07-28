Former Las Vegas shelter dog’s story featured in new book

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A story about a former Las Vegas shelter dog is featured in a new book called “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Dogs.”

Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas (HAVLV) says Butters, now called Bodhi, is an 8-year-old Chihuahua/Corgi mix who sat in the shelter for eight months before finding his forever home with one of the non-profit’s employees in January.

“The shelters got hit really hard the first week of the pandemic,” says Sheryl Green, Director of Communications for Hearts Alive Village and adopted mom to Bodhi. “I offered to foster one of our dogs so we could make space for anyone coming in from the shelter. I had no idea when I took him home that he’d become a permanent part of the family.”

Now, Bodhi’s story is one of 101 stories about how dogs enrich peoples’ lives in Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Dogs. The anthology highlights the human-dog bond, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bodhi reads the book his story is featured in. Photo Courtesy: Hearts Alive Village

The non-profit stress that fostering is an essential part of animal rescue. Without a temporary solution for the animal, HAVLV says rescues have no place to house them and can’t pull the pet from the shelter.

“We knew that the bonding experience during this crazy time would be intense,” Christy Stevens, Executive Director of Hearts Alive Village said. “Many of our temporary fosters decided to become forever parents. We never call it a ‘foster fail’ but rather a ‘foster to forever.’”

If you would like to read Bodhi’s story and other dogs’ stories, you can purchase it at the Hearts Alive Village Pet Supply Store, located at 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd #4. All proceeds will go to the non-profit. The book is also available through Amazon, with proceeds going to American Humane.

Green hopes her and Bodhi’s story will spread awareness for the importance of fostering and will help raise some money for the organization’s life-saving programs.