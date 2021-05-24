Former Las Vegas shelter dog appears on Netflix series, shows off painting skills

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A once homeless Las Vegas dog facing death is now appearing on television to show off her painting skills. Arbor was rescued in 2011.

Arbor is featured in the new reality Netflix series “Pet Stars,” where Arbor meets the owners of Pets on Q, a pet talent agency in Los Angeles and demonstrates her painting skills for them. She then is invited to a charity fundraiser where a few of her paintings are auctioned off to support local rescue groups. Her painting sells for the highest amount at $500.

Bryce Henderson and his former wife, Jennifer rescued Arbor and decided they wanted to help more homeless pets find a home. They made it a mission to create a non-profit called No Kill Las Vegas which put pressure on the valley’s largest shelter to move toward becoming a no kill shelter. In 2015, The Adoption Foundation committed to becoming a no kill shelter by 2020.

The Animal Foundation has made tremendous strides. In 2011, Henderson said the shelter euthanized nearly 28,000 animals. Last year, they euthanized around 2,800.

“Just because they are homeless does not mean there is something wrong with them. There are great animals looking to be loved. You may not always find the next Rembrandt, but you will find your new best friend,” added Henderson.

Arbor has been written about in newspapers, online news sites and television shows around the world, from Brazil to England to Japan. The sales of her paintings have raised more than $14,000 that has been donated to rescue groups around the country.