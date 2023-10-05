LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police released more information following the arrest of former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones.

According to an arrest report, Jones is accused of violating a temporary protection order on Sept. 28, after visiting the home of a person who had filed the protection order.

Jones is accused of sending the victim messages on Snapchat and then driving to the home.

The victim told police she could see Jones pull up into her driveway from her home camera system. She then accused him of walking around the side of the home and grabbing items such as a recycle bin, pool net, and dog toys before leaving her home, the report said.

Chandler Jones was arrested in Sept. 2023, after police said he violated a temporary protection order. (LVMPD)

She also told police shortly after he left, she started to receive more Snapchat videos from Jones which appeared to show that “[he] was completely nude inside of his own backyard and was burning items that he took from the victim’s backyard,” the arrest report stated.

Jones was placed under arrest for two counts of violation of the protection order, and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

The Las Vegas Raiders released defensive end Chandler Jones on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.