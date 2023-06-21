LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raider Darren Waller is back in town and is honoring a promise he made to the community by hosting his third annual “Concert to Shine On.”

Good Day Las Vegas Anchor Heather Mills had a chance to sit down with the star tight-end to talk about his foundation, a little football, and his recent marriage to Las Vegas Aces star, Kelsey Plum.

The “Concert to Shine ON” will benefit the Darren Waller Foundation’s outreach programs in Las Vegas, including Waller’s “Against the Wall” addiction recovery grant program.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at ARIA Resort & Casinos’ Club Liquid Lounge. The event is sold out, but people can support Darren’s mission in Las Vegas by donating or bidding on auction items from home.

There are still plenty of items up for auction on the Foundation’s website. The auction will close on Thursday, June 22 at 9:45 a.m. PST.