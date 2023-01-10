LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -A tearful former model was sentenced to between 10 to 25 years in prison for her role in the 2019 killing of a 71-year-old California psychiatrist. The body of Thomas Burchard was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.

Turner’s sentence on a second-degree murder charge was the result of a plea deal with the state that guaranteed she would be eligible for parole in 10 years if she accepted an Alford plea, according to court documents.

The plea allowed Turner, 29, to not plead guilty but to acknowledge that the state had enough evidence to prove she was guilty.

Jon Kennison and Kelsey Turner. (Credit: LVMPD)

Prosecutors said Turner and her boyfriend, Jon Kennison, beat Burchard to death and hid him in the trunk of a car left out in the desert near Lake Mead in March of 2019.

Police said Turner had a relationship with Burchard and he paid her rent.

The victim’s longtime girlfriend Judy Earp told the court “My whole world was viciously ripped from me.”

The victim’s girlfriend, Judy Earp, on the left with her hand raised spoke at the sentencing. (KLAS)

Kennison was sentenced in July to between 18 and 45 years for his role in the murder. A roommate of the couple, Diana Nicole Pena, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder and provided prosecutors with critical evidence.