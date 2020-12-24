Former Las Vegas Mayor Ron Lurie dies at 79

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Mayor Ron Lurie has died. The news was released Wednesday in a tweet on Twitter by Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear.

Sad to hear of the passing of former LV Councilman & Mayor Ron Lurie I am blessed to have spent quality time w him over the years He had classic Vegas Stories! & was a big supporter & mentor to me as I entered city government, for which, I will be forever grateful #RonLurie pic.twitter.com/MOrbGA8Ivg — Councilman Cedric Crear (@CouncilmanCrear) December 23, 2020

His tweet said:

“Sad to hear of the passing of former LV Councilman & Mayor Ron Lurie[.] I am blessed to have spent quality time [with] him over the years[.] He had classic Vegas Stories! & was a big supporter & mentor to me as I entered city government, for which I will be forever grateful #RonLurie“

Along with being Mayor, Lurie served as a city lawmaker for nearly two decades through 1991, and then he became a gaming industry executive. Lurie worked for International Game Technology. He helped develop the Lied Discovery Museum and the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. He also helped develop the CAT Transit System.

There’s no word on how Lurie died. He was 79 years old.