The video above is from a previous story about the former Kmart location being set on fire.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An overnight fire at the former site of a Las Vegas Kmart is the second time that the building has been set ablaze in 2023.

According to Clark County Fire officials, the small fire near the intersection of McLeod Drive and Sahara Avenue was reported at 3:36 a.m. in the gardening section of the former big-box department store.

The response to the fire included five engine companies, one rescue unit, and a battalion chief. Officials say the significant response was proportionate to the size of the building, not the size of the blaze.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no further information regarding the blaze’s origin was disclosed, Clark County Fire officials say no injuries were reported. No information was provided about the damage done to the building.

This is the second fire of the year at this particular location. In January, another fire at the former Kmart shot smoke into the air in the middle of the day. The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battled that three-alarm fire that officials say started in the attic of the building. Residents in the area at the time said that just because the former retail outlet was listed as vacant did not mean people weren’t inhabiting the building.

The former Kmart location was previously set on fire in January 2023. | Photo: KLAS

“I’ve been living here for about six years, and people go in and out of this building,” said Michael Caruso, a resident in the area at the time of the January fire. “So, who knows?”

During the January incident, Clark County Fire officials said their efforts were hampered by “dead hydrants” or fire hydrants with no water supply. City officials later confirmed that the hydrants were not “dead” but had instead been “turned off.”

“Not sure why they were, but they were, so we just had to lay a little bit more hose tonight,” said Billy Samuels, deputy fire chief for the Clark County Fire Department.

This photo shows the aftermath of the January blaze that rendered the former Kmart location “unstable,” according to fire department officials | Photo: KLAS

There was no immediate indication if those hydrants were functional for the Thursday morning fire.

The closing of the Sahara Kmart location was announced in 2017, along with 34 other retail locations. The release from Sears Holdings said the locations closing were “unprofitable.” In 2018 the company filed for bankruptcy.