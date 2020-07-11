Former Las Vegas gymnastics coach arrested for child sex crimes, police looking for additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for victims that may have been sexually assaulted or abused by a former Las Vegas gymnastics coach.

The LVMPD arrested 52-year-old Terry Gray on Friday for multiple counts of lewdness with a minor.

Gray was a gymnastics coach in Las Vegas between 2009-2015. In 2019, police say Gray was suspended from coaching by USA Gymnastics.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Gray or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or report it to their website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.