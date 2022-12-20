LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas City councilwoman Michele Fiore has been chosen as the new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump.

The Nye County Commission voted unanimously and made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Fiore was also a former Republican gubernatorial candidate as well as a candidate for Nevada State treasurer.

She will now fill a vacancy in Pahrump Justice Court, following the death of Judge Kent Jasperson, who died in August.

Fiore is a national Republican committeewoman and served two terms in the Nevada Assembly.

Her new term for Justice of the Peace in Nye County runs to January 2025.