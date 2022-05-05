LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas Constable accused of several charges including wiretapping is not expected to serve prison time or probation after being sentenced on Thursday, according to court records.

According to court records, John Bonaventura plead guilty to charges of misconduct of a public officer, unlawful interception of wire communications, and theft on Dec. 13.

In 2017, Bonaventura was indicted for unlawfully intercepting several phone calls involving a local journalist Steve Sebelius, former Clark County Commissioner Tom Collins, and former Constable’s office employee Louis Toomin, as well as other people.

Bonaventura was also accused of theft after he allegedly used county funds to increase an employee’s salary, to pay back a $3,500 personal debt, according to the indictment.