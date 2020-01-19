Former Knights coach Gerard Gallant ‘surprised’ by firing, according to Canadian report

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 27: Head coach Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights takes questions during a news conference following the team’s 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on October 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said he was surprised he and his assistant coach, Mike Kelly, were fired last week, according to The Journal Pioneer. The report came from the former Golden Knights coach’s hometown newspaper in Prince Edward Island, Canada.

Gallant told the Journal Pioneer that he did not see the change coming.

“I was quite surprised actually when it happened,” Gallant told the Journal Pioneer. “You don’t see something coming like that when you have 2 ½ years in.”

NEWS



The Golden Knights have made the following coaching changes:



Gerard Gallant & Mike Kelly have been relieved of their coaching duties



Peter DeBoer has been named head coach

Gallant was fired on Wednesday by the Golden Knights. At the same time, the organization announced the hiring of former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer.

“In order for our team to reach its full potential, we determined a coaching change was necessary. Our team is capable of more than we have demonstrated this season,” said Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon.

GM Kelly McCrimmon on today's coaching change

Gallant went on to tell the Journal Pioneer reporter that he was disappointed in the coaching change, but understands how the NHL works.

“They made a tough decision and I’m sure it was tough on them, but that’s the way hockey is,” Gallant said.

According to the report, Gallant says he still wants to coach and plans on looking into coaching opportunities if they arise.

The Journal Pioneer’s piece also mentioned the effect former VGK assistant coach Mike Kelly has had on Gallant and his coaching career, saying he hopes something comes up for the both of them.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 02: Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks to media after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena on January 02, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

“Mike and I are tied at the hip they might say and we are pretty close. We’ve worked together the last number of years together,” Gallant told the reporter.

The Journal Pioneer says Gallant made the decision to not go to the NHL All-Star Weekend, after being named head coach of the Pacific Division for the event on Jan. 24-25.

“I talked to the NHL about it and they sort of left it up to me, but I didn’t really feel comfortable (going),” Gallant told the Journal Pioneer. “I just said I’d sooner pass.”

The NHL named Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet as Gallant’s replacement for the event.

#NHLAllStar Update: @ArizonaCoyotes head coach Rick Tocchet will replace Gerard Gallant as head coach of the Pacific Division at the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game.

“I’m not going to worry about the past. I’m going to look at the future and that’s what you have to do as a coach,” Gallant said.

