Former KAOS employee files class-action lawsuit day after club announces closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the heels of closing its doors, a former employee of KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub filed a class-action lawsuit against the club, Red Rock Resorts, and Station Casinos.

According to court documents, the suit brought by Alyssa Faulstick and other employees was filed by workers at KAOS, claiming they were fired without proper notice or payment. The lawsuit was brought under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act.

The suit claims the defendants failed to give Faulstick and other co-workers the required 60 day notice under the WARN Act. They’re asking for a jury trial on all of the issues.

Two days ago, KAOS announced that after being open for seven months, the club was closing.