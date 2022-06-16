LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have lived in Las Vegas for a long time, you may remember the popular night club near the strip called “Drink and Eat too!”, which later became “Ice.”

While it was shuttered back in 2006 and turned into an eyesore, there are now big plans for it. The site, at Koval and Harmon, has been announced to be part of the upcoming Formula One. Construction has started to make the former night club site the start-finish line for the race.

It’s been fueling a lot of excitement from people in the area.

Piece by piece, the vacant “Ice Nightclub” has become a thing of the past. The property on Harmon and Koval will soon have a major spotlight as Formula One speeds into Las Vegas at the end of 2023.

“It’s going to be a massive event, but everyone is going to have a great time,” said tourist Lyle Heartman.

The 39 acre site was recently purchased by F1 Owner Liberty Media for an estimate 240 million dollars. Angelo Defino with Topgolf Las Vegas has said that he’s excited about what the massive event will bring to the city and his business, which is located across from the site that will become the starting line.

“All we know is that we are going to have a front row seat. It’s going to be right in front of us, and it’s going to be an amazing thing to watch,” said Defino, the Operations Manager of Top Golf Las Vegas.

The 50 lap Las Vegas Grand Prix is expected to kick off from the pit area north on Koval, around the MSG Sphere, west on Sands to the Las Vegas Strip with speed at over 200 miles per hour.

“You can only imagine what it’s going to look like. Those cars driving down our streets. It’s going to be amazing,” added Defino.

For now, this property that once was a popular place to go will become center stage for one of the biggest events in Las Vegas history.

“It’s all good for Las Vegas, that’s for sure,” agreed tourist Jo Heartman.