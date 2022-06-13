LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former Ice nightclub at the NE corner of Harmon and Koval is coming down. It appears demolition has begun on the building that sits where Formula One racing will be building its paddocks, also known as the area where the pitstops happen.

Local blog Vital Vegas first published several daylight photos of the demolition underway earlier Monday.

Demolition has begun on the former Ice nightclub at the corner of Harmon and Koval. (KLAS)

This area of the proposed F1 circuit will also serve as the start/finish line.

The nightclub opened in 2003 as the Ice Meta Club and by 2004 was winning awards. But after being home to a short-lived reality show also in 2004 the ownership changed hands in late 2005. This was the beginning of the end for the club which eventually closed shortly after this happened.

There have been rumors of a hotel-casino being built on this site for years, but nothing ever materialized.

F1 owner Liberty Media closed on the property recently, buying the land the old club is on and the surrounding 39 acres for $240 million.

The 50-lap Las Vegas Grand Prix is currently scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25, however, this date might move and there are unconfirmed reports it will be held one week earlier.

The race is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. and will take racers from Harmon/Koval pit area north on Koval, around the MSG Sphere, and west on Sands to the Las Vegas strip. Here drivers will turn left and speed south on the strip at around 212 mph before turning east on Flamingo to complete a lap at the pit area.