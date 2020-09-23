Former Henderson resident sentenced for receiving and distributing over 1,000 images of child pornography

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A northern California man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years and six months in prison. The sentence is to be followed by a lifetime of supervision for receiving and distributing more than 1,000 images of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

Cody Nathan Patterson, 32, of northern California, lived in Henderson, Nev. at the time of the offense. In March 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, who sentenced Patterson on Tuesday.

According to court documents, between May 2013 and November 2015, Patterson distributed and received nearly 1,200 images of child pornography using Skype. In November 2015, Skype reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user — subsequently identified by investigators as Patterson — uploaded images depicting child pornography.

When executing search warrants at Patterson’s residence and vehicle, law enforcement seized electronic devices. Those devices contained more than 10,000 images and videos of child pornography, some of which included sadistic and masochistic content.

In addition to imprisonment and supervised release, Patterson was ordered to pay $89,000 in restitution to victims. Under the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act, Patterson is also required to register as a sex offender.

The investigation was conducted by the Henderson Police Department and the FBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Oliva prosecuted the case.

To report child sexual abuse and exploitation, please contact the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at https://report.cybertip.org/.