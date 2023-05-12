LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Henderson police chief who left after two police unions voted no confidence in him was passed over for another chief job.

Thedrick Andres was one of three finalists for the post – in Victoria, Texas, about two hours southeast of San Antonio – which now belongs to one of the department’s deputy chiefs, according to the city’s website.

Upon stepping down in Henderson, Andres’s official announcement indicated that he was retiring from duty. His last day was Feb. 28, but by April he was being interviewed for the top job in Victoria.

The chief in Henderson prior to Andres was fired from the police department and is suing the city for discrimination and violation of her civil rights, among other things.

Chief Hollie Chadwick, a 21-year Henderson police veteran, took the helm of that department earlier this month.