Former head of LVCVA to pay $24K fine for ethics violations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rossi Ralenkotter, the former CEO for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, has agreed to pay a fine of $24,406 for violating state ethics laws. The agreement will be voted on by the Nevada Commission on Ethics Wednesday.

He is facing the fines for using his position to gain an advantage for himself. He came under investigation for the misuse of Southwest Airlines gift cards, and for negotiating a consulting contract with the LVCVA while he was still employed.

Ralenkotter and his family members used $17,000 in Southwest gift cards purchased by the LVCVA for his personal travel use which according to the agreement was “improper use of LVCVA property for a personal purpose.” Ralenkotter also gave the cards to other employees.

The agreement also stated that “Ralenkotter used his position to negotiate and enter in a post-employment consulting contract with the LVCVA without proper disclosures” in violation of the law.

Ralenkotter left the LVCVA in Aug. 2018 after negotiating a lucrative consulting contract which was later canceled.

When determining the fine, the commission took into consideration that Ralenkotter had not previously violated any ethics laws during his 45-year career with LVCVA.

Ralenkotter is still facing criminal felony charges.