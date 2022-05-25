LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The former Safari Motel, located at 2001 E. Fremont Street will be turned into bridge housing for the homeless.

“This program will provide temporary housing and the necessary support services to help people get off the streets,” said Commissioner William McCurdy II.

This project is the latest in a series of actions taken by Clark County to combat homelessness. The property will provide clients with up to 90 days of housing and will provide counseling, and employment assistance services.

The program is expected to serve up 46 clients at a time, and up to 184 a year. Eligible clients include homeless adults without children.

Property managers are currently working on upgrading rooms, and the project is anticipated to be ready by summer.