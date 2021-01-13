Former employees say they were exposed to toxic chemicals at the Clark County Government Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court is alleging Clark County employees were knowingly subjected to unsafe work conditions, in some cases, leading to serious health problems and even death.

It includes more than 50 people, some of whom are family members of people that have passed away. In addition to Clark County, they are suing:

Union Pacific Railroad Company

Bayer AG

Bayer Corporation

Monsanto Co.

Solutia Inc.

Pharmacia & Upjohn Company LLC

Calnev Pipeline LLC

Kinder Morgan Pipeline LLC

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P.

Kinder Morgan Inc.

City of Las Vegas

Before the CCGC was built, the land where it now sits was the Las Vegas Rail Yard, which was controlled by the Union Pacific Railroad.

At the site, products containing hazardous or toxic chemicals were manufactured and distributed by Bayer, Monsanto, Solutia and Pharmacia & Upjohn. The lawsuit alleges chemicals dumped on the property by these entities have had lasting health effects on workers at CCGC.

Along with these companies, others are also said to have knowingly dumped diesel fuel on the property. Those include: Union Pacific Railroad and the Calnev Pipeline, along with Kinder Morgan.

The lawsuit says employees at CCGC have developed cancers and other illnesses from being exposed to chemical waste spilled on the property by those companies.

The lawsuit also alleges the City of Las Vegas and Clark County, Nevada had full knowledge and understanding of the toxicity and unsafe levels of chemicals in the site prior to building the CCGC in 1995.

It was filed on January 6th.

8 News Now reached out to the defendants in the lawsuit for statements.

City of Las Vegas and Clark County, Nevada representatives both said they do not comment on pending or ongoing litigation.

A Kinder Morgan spokesperson also said the company does not have a comment on the lawsuit.

A Union Pacific representative sent the following statement: “We haven’t been served with the lawsuit yet, and haven’t had an opportunity to review or investigate the allegations.”