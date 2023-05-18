LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sam Brinton, the former Department of Energy official, who was accused of stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport last year, was arrested in Maryland Wednesday as a “fugitive from justice,” according to several news reporting agencies.

It’s reported the arrest was made at Brinton’s home around 10 p.m. The specific reason for Brinton’s arrest is not known at this time.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 11: Head of Advocacy The Trevor Project Sam Brinton attends The Trevor Project TrevorLIVE NYC at Cipriani Wall Street on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

In July 2022, a woman reported her luggage missing from Harry Reid International Airport. A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer reviewed the surveillance video and observed Brinton pulling the victim’s luggage from the carousel and examining the tag, and then placing it back on the carousel. The warrant said Brinton then pulled it back off the carousel, looked around, and walked away with it.

A surveillance image of Sam Brinton inside Harry Reid International Airport on July 9, 2022, as provided in the warrant for his arrest. (KLAS)

Brinton, who identifies as non-binary accepted a plea deal in the Las Vegas case to pay the victim restitution of nearly $3,670 and receive a suspended jail sentence of 180 days.

Prior to the Nevada incident, Brinton was battling luggage theft charges in Minnesota. Jail was avoided in both cases.