LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former customer of a now-closed Henderson car shop finally received a check after a four-year battle.

More than two dozen people accuse the owners of Insane Power of scamming them out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

David Bozell said he paid the business, which was located at 250 Sunpac Avenue more than $15,000 to customize a classic vehicle. He said it took him more than two years to get the vehicle back, and another year before his money was returned.

Bozell said he received more than $20,000 on November 1, which included his attorney fees.

“No, no, no,” Bozell said when asked if the payment provided any closure. “I never got to give my son his gift.”

Bozell wanted to customize his 1968 GMC 1500, a pick-up truck, for his son. The truck is now in worse shape than when he dropped it off at Insane Power. Several of its parts are missing, including a custom-built engine.

According to a lawsuit he filed in December of 2020, he handed his truck over to the shop’s owners in November of 2019.

“Seven deadlines they gave me. Seven,” Bozell said.

Bozell stated in his lawsuit the shop told him it would be a four-month job.

“It sat there for two years. It took me that long to get my truck back, and the attorney to get it,” Bozell said.

Through a records request, 8 News Now found that 26 former Insane Power customers went to the Henderson Police Department, accusing the business owners of theft and grand larceny. Investigators estimated the total losses at $300,000.

Sometime in the spring, Insane Power suddenly closed.

Surveillance video 8 News Now obtained shows in April customers broke into the business located near Galleria Drive and Pabco Road and began taking car parts and vehicles.

Bozell said if he had known about the business, he would have picked another shop.

“There are too many reputable people in this city,” Bozell said.

Bozell said was able to get his money back earlier this month after his attorney placed a lien on the home of the owners of Insane Power.

Henderson police closed its investigation into Insane Power without bringing any charges, labeling the situation a civil matter.