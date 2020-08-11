Former, current Nevada leaders react to Kamala Harris VP pick

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s current and former leaders are reacting to the news of Joe Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The presumptive Democratic nominee made the highly-anticipated announcement on Tuesday, with fewer than 100 days until the presidential election.

The choice marks just the third time in history a woman has been chosen as a running mate on a major party presidential ticket, and the first time a Black and Asian woman has been selected.

Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid called the Biden-Harris team “unbeatable” in a statement released Tuesday:

“I am elated by the news Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate. Biden made a smart choice. Harris is talented, intelligent, and brings incredible experience to the ticket as well as a valuable Western voice. I know Harris is a fighter, I’ve seen her hold members of this administration accountable as a U.S. Senator, watched her take on the big banks as California’s attorney general during the 2008 financial crisis, and witnessed an admirable campaign for the people when she ran for president. Kamala Harris will play a vital role in helping Joe Biden lead the country out of the crises and dysfunction brought on by President Trump and his sycophants in Congress. Whether it’s finally taking the response to COVID-19 seriously, addressing systemic racism and inequality, or helping our country recover from the economic devastation wrought by the Trump’ administration’s callousness and ineptitude, Harris is ready to help lead our nation past this dark era of incompetence and division. The Biden-Harris team is unbeatable.”

Related Content Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate Video

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is showing his support for Biden’s pick, stating in a tweet that Harris, a former Attorney General herself, supported him in Nevada’s AG race.

Proud to support a former member of @DemocraticAGs for Vice President! @KamalaHarris had my back early on in my race for @NevadaAG. I am so excited to have her’s right now!



Let’s go!!!! #RidinWithBiden! #KHive! https://t.co/C49RGpHqXg pic.twitter.com/A9mSfyFFFe — Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) August 11, 2020

Other state leaders, including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Sen. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Susie Lee tweeted out their support for the Biden-Harris team.

.@KamalaHarris is fearless, intelligent and compassionate. I’ve known her since our AG days together and @JoeBiden hit a home run with Kamala.



I will work tirelessly with Joe and Kamala to win back the White House and flip the Senate. pic.twitter.com/JXfyXHDRXx — CatherineCortezMasto (@CatherineForNV) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris is a fierce fighter for progressive values.



As her colleague in the Senate, I’ve seen her tireless advocacy up close.



She’ll be a fantastic Vice President and I look forward to casting my ballot for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. https://t.co/4wFDdMYnEH — Jacky Rosen (@RosenforNevada) August 11, 2020

The state’s Democratic Party also released the following statement: