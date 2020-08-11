Former, current Nevada leaders react to Kamala Harris VP pick

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s current and former leaders are reacting to the news of Joe Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.
The presumptive Democratic nominee made the highly-anticipated announcement on Tuesday, with fewer than 100 days until the presidential election.
The choice marks just the third time in history a woman has been chosen as a running mate on a major party presidential ticket, and the first time a Black and Asian woman has been selected.
Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid called the Biden-Harris team “unbeatable” in a statement released Tuesday:
“I am elated by the news Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate. Biden made a smart choice. Harris is talented, intelligent, and brings incredible experience to the ticket as well as a valuable Western voice. I know Harris is a fighter, I’ve seen her hold members of this administration accountable as a U.S. Senator, watched her take on the big banks as California’s attorney general during the 2008 financial crisis, and witnessed an admirable campaign for the people when she ran for president.
Kamala Harris will play a vital role in helping Joe Biden lead the country out of the crises and dysfunction brought on by President Trump and his sycophants in Congress. Whether it’s finally taking the response to COVID-19 seriously, addressing systemic racism and inequality, or helping our country recover from the economic devastation wrought by the Trump’ administration’s callousness and ineptitude, Harris is ready to help lead our nation past this dark era of incompetence and division.
The Biden-Harris team is unbeatable.”
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is showing his support for Biden’s pick, stating in a tweet that Harris, a former Attorney General herself, supported him in Nevada’s AG race.
Other state leaders, including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Sen. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Susie Lee tweeted out their support for the Biden-Harris team.
The state’s Democratic Party also released the following statement:
“There is no doubt: Biden and Harris are a winning ticket. Hailing from California, Senator Harris represents the diversity of the West and of America. As the first Black woman and first Asian American selected to the position, Senator Harris’ nomination is nothing short of historic. She built a career breaking glass ceilings while leaving no hard working American behind. As Attorney General of California, Senator Harris took on the big banks, big oil, and the gun lobby. She is a fighter through and through and will be ready on Day One to face the crisis Trump has left us in. Already, she has introduced a plan to combat this pandemic and its devastating racial disparities. This November, with Biden and Harris at the helm, we will unite this country and finally secure a future that works for all Americans.”Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II