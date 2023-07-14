LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the FDA continues its crackdown on illegal flavored vapes marketed to kids and teens; a former Congresswoman says more needs to be done.

Former Congresswoman Mary Bono is the Chairwoman of Communities United for Smart Policy and she’s been at the forefront of the fight against opioid and prescription drug abuse. Now she’s calling upon parents to get more involved to keep unauthorized dangerous disposable vapes from China out of kids’ hands.

“Nobody knows what’s in them, nobody is testing the quality because they’re illegal so you don’t have the FDA diving into what’s actually in them,” Bono said.

Back in 2020, the FDA started a crackdown on kid-friendly flavors. It banned all flavors except menthol and tobacco from cartridge-based e-cigarettes. However, the policy did not include disposables, prompting many teens to switch from one maker to a newer flavored product.

“The flavors: bubblegum, cupcake, mango, they’re deliberately designed to go after our youth,” Bono said.

Earlier this summer, the FDA conducted a nationwide inspection blitz of nearly 200 retailers, targeting those who sell specifically- Elf Bar, Esco Bar, and Breeze products. These e-cigarettes are among the most popular U.S. brands among teenagers ages 16-19.

The agency also issued orders blocking imports of those three brands, but Bono said those companies only account for 15% of disposable sales in 202022 and that dozens of other brands are still being sold.

“We have seen kids overdose because they’re laced with fentanyl, the kids don’t know. We’re also finding dangerous levels of heavy metals in them. The data is showing more kids are using these products. The FDA needs to take it seriously, their job to enforce the law, go after these illegal products and protect our kids,” Bono said.

Bono is urging parents who want to reach out to the FDA and lawmakers to get rid of illegal vapes, to head to this website.